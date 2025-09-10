RESIDENTS in Callington who are in need of food support can access the Food Action Delivery service on Thursday, September 25 rom 11am to 12pm at the Scout Hut, Callington.
Each £30 food box, payable by cash or card, contains a variety of everyday essentials, including tinned goods, pasta, frozen items, fresh fruit and vegetables, cakes, sweet treats, toiletries and more.
Boxes are available to everyone with no referral required, helping to support the community through challenging times.
Orders must be placed by Friday, September 19 via phone (01579 384039), email ([email protected]), or online at www.callington-tc.gov.uk.
A spokesperson for the service said: “We cannot guarantee a parcel will be available without pre-ordering. There will be some gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options available, but these are on a first come, first served basis.”
