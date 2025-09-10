RESIDENTS in Saltash will have the chance to meet and chat with their local Town Councillors on Saturday, September 20, during the next Meet Your Councillor session.
Saltash mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock will be joined by fellow councillors Richard Bickford, Sarah Gillies, Mark Johns and Julia Peggs for the monthly drop-in event, which will run from 10am to 12pm in the Fore Street.
Coinciding with Saltash Market Day, the session offers the perfect chance to browse local stalls, enjoy the atmosphere, and stop by to share your ideas, concerns, or questions about community matters.
The councillors are encouraging everyone to come along, introduce themselves and take part in an informal conversation about the future of the town.
