THE Liskeard Traders Association has hailed the success of its first-ever bingo evening, held at Moghhe.

The event, which drew strong community support, was described as “an amazing evening” and proved a fantastic start for what is hoped to become a regular fixture.

Congratulations were given to all prize winners, with the Association confirming that after prize money was paid out, the evening raised £212. From this, a £50 donation was made to the Food Hub Liskeard CIC in Pike Street, supporting local residents in need.

Future bingo evenings, all of which start at 7pm, are planned for October 2, November 6 and December 4.

An eight-page bingo book can be purchased for £12 with funds raised on the nights helping to support upcoming events in the town centre.