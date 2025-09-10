THE Liskeard Traders Association has hailed the success of its first-ever bingo evening, held at Moghhe.
The event, which drew strong community support, was described as “an amazing evening” and proved a fantastic start for what is hoped to become a regular fixture.
Future bingo evenings, all of which start at 7pm, are planned for October 2, November 6 and December 4.
An eight-page bingo book can be purchased for £12 with funds raised on the nights helping to support upcoming events in the town centre.
