HORIZON Farm Shop in Tremar, near Liskeard, is preparing to host a special Saturday Craft Fair on October 18 – and is inviting local makers to get involved.
The event, which runs from 10am to 4pm, will showcase the best of local creativity, from handmade jewellery, candles and textiles to artisan food, woodwork and seasonal treats.
Organisers say the fair will be a celebration of community spirit, offering visitors the chance to shop for unique gifts while meeting the people behind the creations.
A spokesperson said: “We’re looking for talented local crafters, artists and artisan producers to share their passion with the community and connect with new customers. Whether you’re an established maker or just starting out, we’d love to hear from you.”
