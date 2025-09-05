JACLARABAG, a unique trio of multi-instrumentalists, will be performing at Sterts Theatre in Liskeard on Friday, October 17.
A fresh collaboration between three musicians, Jaclarabag bring the audience a heartfelt, eclectic folk songs and tunes from across the world with a good dose of original material too.
Performed by seasoned theatre musicians and composers (Kneehigh, Wildworks, Miracle, Horse and Bamboo, Braga Tanga, Femmes de la Mer and more), Carey, King and Ingleheart come wielding a large palette of instruments and invite you into an exciting world of plaintive airs, brass band mischief and Balkan delights.
Jim Carey: Accordion, trombone, guitar and vocals. Jim is known for his exceptional quality and delivery of song and has written and arranged, produced, directed and performed music for Kneehigh, Miracle, The National Theatre, Nottingham Playhouse, The Eden project, Wild Works, Golden Tree (The Man Engine), C-Scape Dance co, Hall for Cornwall and has lead or been part of many other music projects.
Giles King: Clarinet, bag pipes, whistle, saxophone and vocals. As well as his many years of experience as and actor/performer with Kneehigh/Wildworks and more, Giles is known for his ability to traverse from one instrument to another with ease and a dose of mischief!
Claire Ingleheart: Fiddle, clarinet, baritone and vocals. A composer for theatre and gigging musician, Claire’s vast repertoire of styles include, funk (The Underbelly), folk and shanties (Femmes de la Mer), expect anything from deep funky baritone to soaring harmonies.
Jaclarabag will also be performing at St Day Old Church on Friday, October 3, The Old Chapel in Helston on Saturday, October 25, and Mawgan Porth Village Hall in Newquay on Thursday, October 30.
To book tickets to the Sterts performance, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/sterts/t-vvlxlkg
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.