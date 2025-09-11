THE mayor of Camborne has called out “mindless vandalism” after roundabouts in the town became the latest to be painted with St George crosses.
It comes after a war memorial and other roundabouts were defaced in the past week.
The mayor, Cllr James Ball, took to social media to say: “The mini roundabouts at the end of North Roskear Road have been painted with the St George’s cross. Please don’t do this – budget is already tight enough without having to repaint this.”
The Independent councillor, who also represents Roskear and Tuckingmill at Cornwall Council, added in the post yesterday morning (Tuesday, September 9): “It is mindless vandalism and it’s taking money out of your pocket as well as everyone else’s.”
His comments come a week after the leader of Cornwall Council slammed those responsible for painting the St George’s cross on a war memorial in Bodmin. This summer has seen thousands of St George’s flags painted on roundabouts and hung from lamp-posts across the country, though Cornwall has largely escaped the trend.
Supporters say the flags are an expression of English pride. However, others feel the display of the cross, which is commonly identified as the flag of England, is inflammatory as tensions rise across the country over immigration.
It also emerged that St George’s crosses were painted across roundabouts in Wadebridge, Helston and Pool last week. Cllr Leigh Frost, Liberal Democrat leader of Cornwall Council, was incensed when he awoke to find St Lawrence’s Clock Tower in Bodmin, which is part of the town’s war memorial, had been daubed with crosses.
He said: “This isn’t my flag. I am a proud Cornishman, but I have no problem with anyone being proud of theirs. Pride in your identity, your heritage and your flag is something to be celebrated. But this isn’t pride. This is mindless vandalism.
“The white clock on St Lawrence’s is part of a war memorial. It honours those who gave their lives so that we could live in freedom today. Defacing it is not only disrespectful to our town, it is an insult to the memory of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“And now, because of this thoughtless act, Bodmin Town Council will have to spend money restoring it, money that comes from all of us as taxpayers, and which would be far better spent on services for our community. We can and should be proud of who we are. But let us show that pride through respect, remembrance and community, not through acts that dishonour those who came before us.”
Bodmin Town Council also condemned the defacement of the war memorial. In a statement, the local authority said: “Bodmin’s military story is one of shared sacrifice – by local families and by people from across the Commonwealth and allied nations. Our memorial is a place where that sacrifice is remembered with dignity and respect.
“The cost of repairing this damage will now fall on Bodmin’s taxpayers, money that should have been used to support services and improvements for our town. Yet we know Bodmin is fortunate to have a strong, resilient community with many groups and volunteers who work tirelessly for the town.”
Cornwall Council has hit out at those who ‘disrespect’ the Union flag by attaching it to a lamppost or painting it on the floor. It comes after a number of flags were cable-tied to lampposts throughout Liskeard town centre.
The council has repeated its original statement, which was originally issued last week: “We are not seeing this as a major issue across Cornwall and we support civic pride and flags of all nations – including our own flag of St Piran. However, leaving a flag cable-tied to a lamp-post to become tattered by the elements, or painting a flag on the ground where it will be trampled on and driven over, is disrespectful.
“Anyone who cares enough about the flag to put up a flagpole in their garden is very welcome to do so, just as we proudly do at Lys Kernow and many town halls across Cornwall. But if anyone disrespects the flag by attaching it to a lamppost or painting it on the floor, they should expect to see it removed swiftly by the council.
“Such action will cost our taxpayers money which could be better spent on fixing potholes or improving the roads. The safety and wellbeing of our communities remains our highest priority.”
