Local pioneering neighbourhood health work underway in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly has secured a spot on the Department of Health and Social Care’s National Neighbourhood Health Implementation Programme.
Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly’s application builds on its established Integrated Neighbourhood Team (INT) programme, with five of the 16 INTs already rolling out the new neighbourhood model to local people.
The successful partnership bid made by 26 health and care local partners, will see Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly as one of 43 sites nationally, is part of an established local commitment to move care closer to home, prevent illness and harness digital innovation, that support the three major shifts set out in the NHS 10-Year Plan, published this summer (July).
Dr Chris Reid, chief medical officer for NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, said: "This programme is about real partnership – our NHS, councils, and voluntary and community partners working side by side to make care more local, more personal and more effective. By being part of this national initiative, we can go further and faster in shifting care closer to home, preventing illness, and making the best use of digital innovation for our people."
Steve Williamson, chief executive at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, added: "Hospitals will always be here for people when they need specialist treatment or emergency care, but the real opportunity lies in helping people to stay well and avoid hospital wherever possible. This programme allows us to share more of our hospital expertise in the community, focus on prevention, and make sure people get care earlier and closer to home. That way, hospital services can be there for those moments when they are truly needed most."
Debbie Richards, chief executive, Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We know that health is about more than hospitals. Our neighbourhood teams already bring together GPs, community staff, social care and voluntary partners to support people in the round. This national programme gives us the chance to build on that collaboration, share what we’ve learned, and take forward new ideas with others across the country."
Kate Kennally, chief executive, Cornwall Council, said: "Good health depends on more than healthcare alone. Cornwall Council brings together housing, social care, public health, and community services, and through this programme we can make sure that people get joined-up support for all aspects of their lives. By working closely with our NHS and voluntary sector partners, we can help prevent ill health, tackle inequalities, and make our communities stronger and more resilient."
Emma Rowse, chief executive, Cornwall Voluntary Sector Forum, said: "Voluntary and community organisations are the heartbeat of neighbourhood health – rooted in local communities and trusted by the people they serve. Our role is to connect people with the support that matters most to them, whether that’s social groups, advice, or specialist services. Being part of this national programme means the voluntary sector can continue to shape solutions alongside NHS and council partners, ensuring that local voices drive real change in how care is delivered."
