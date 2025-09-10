Steve Williamson, chief executive at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, added: "Hospitals will always be here for people when they need specialist treatment or emergency care, but the real opportunity lies in helping people to stay well and avoid hospital wherever possible. This programme allows us to share more of our hospital expertise in the community, focus on prevention, and make sure people get care earlier and closer to home. That way, hospital services can be there for those moments when they are truly needed most."