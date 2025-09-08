THE MP for South East Cornwall Anna Gelderd has pledged to support residents in Trenewan, near Looe, as they battle to keep their community defibrillator running in the face of rising electricity bills.
The lifesaving equipment, based in the small rural village, provides crucial emergency support in cases of cardiac arrest, giving people a much higher chance of survival before paramedics arrive. But with energy costs from supplier SSE Energy climbing sharply, villagers fear they may no longer be able to afford to keep the device powered.
Ms Gelderd said she had already taken up the issue on their behalf.
“I know that the people of Trenewan are facing the urgent challenge of keeping their defibrillator operational due to rising costs,” she explained. “I believe that essential technology needed for public safety shouldn’t be under threat. That’s why I met with local people to discuss the issue further.”
The MP has since written to ministers to seek urgent guidance. “I have asked the Department of Health and Social Care and the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government for more information about protecting community defibrillators in our area and improving access to them,” she added.
She reassured residents that the fight would continue.
