“The seatbelt covers are a simple but important way to let others know that you may need extra help in certain situations, whether you are a driver or passenger. Road traffic collisions can be stressful and distressing for everyone. For people with a speech, language or communication need it can be especially hard in these situations. The covers are easily attached to adult seatbelts and then easily removed if you want to use them in a different vehicle. The lightweight covers are also easy to pop into a bag and transport around.”