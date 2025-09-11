Police are offering drivers and passengers with additional needs free seatbelt covers to help make communication easier after incidents including road traffic collisions.
The seatbelt covers are a new initiative for Devon and Cornwall Police and give help to people with a speech, language or communication need which may create a barrier. The seatbelt cover can be personalised and wrapped around an adult seatbelt using Velcro. A card inside the seatbelt cover allows the user to add their name, age, address, medical conditions or other information about how they like to be communicated with.
In the event of an emergency a first responder or a member of the public can look inside the seatbelt cover to get more information and understand how they can respond appropriately to a person’s individual needs to help make them feel safe again. There is also an option for the seat belt wearer to use the information card to point to a picture showing which part of the body they have injured.
Acting inspector Jon Ford, from the Diverse Communities Team at Devon and Cornwall Police, explained: “There may be all sorts of reasons why someone needs extra help with communication after an incident on the road. They may be neurodiverse, have a learning disability or perhaps a medical condition which affects their speech.
“The seatbelt covers are a simple but important way to let others know that you may need extra help in certain situations, whether you are a driver or passenger. Road traffic collisions can be stressful and distressing for everyone. For people with a speech, language or communication need it can be especially hard in these situations. The covers are easily attached to adult seatbelts and then easily removed if you want to use them in a different vehicle. The lightweight covers are also easy to pop into a bag and transport around.”
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, is also chair of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership.
Commissioner Hernandez said: “Being involved in a serious collision is a traumatic experience for anyone, but for those with communication barriers it can be particularly frightening.
“These carefully designed seatbelt covers help not only the casualties, but also emergency service staff or members of the public who are first on the scene at a collision.
“Through the fantastic post-collision work of Dr Tim Nutbeam and the EXIT project, we know that early extrication from a vehicle can mean the difference between life and death – so being able to communicate clearly with anyone trapped in a vehicle is vital.
“All Vision Zero South West partners have committed to halving the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads by 2030 – and eventually, to zero. Initiatives like this play a really important role in this ambition and I would urge anyone who wants one of these seatbelt covers to head to their local Police Enquiry Office.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.