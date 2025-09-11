DEVON and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries in an assault at The Wild Gardens Festival in Port Eliot.
The incident reportedly happened between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday, July 19, in the male toilet block at the event.
It was reported the victim was punched several times by a ‘topless man’, leaving him with significant head and facial injuries that required hospital treatment.
Detectives are now urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have captured relevant footage to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or submit details via the force website, quoting reference 50250186147.
