POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following reports of criminal damage and possession of offensive weapons in St Austell.
A number of suspects were seen smashing a car’s windows and letting down its tyres in the car park at Polkyth Leisure Centre on Carlyon Road on Saturday, August 30 between 7.30pm and 9pm. It was further reported that some of the suspects were seen in possession of bladed articles and possibly a bat.
The suspects then fled the scene along an alleyway that runs to the rear of the town library.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “A 14-year-old boy from St Austell has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and released on police bail while enquiries continue.
“Two further suspects have been identified with their whereabouts being sought.
“Anybody with any information of relevant footage is asked to contact us on 101 or via our website quoting 50250226005
“Crime can also be reported completely anonymously. Visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111 to report a crime with 100 per cent anonymity.”
