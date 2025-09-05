CLUB officials at Dobwalls AFC have expressed anger and frustration after their brand-new goal nets were vandalised just days after being installed.
The village club, run entirely by volunteers, revealed the nets were only put up on Tuesday but have already been taken down, damaged and left with holes.
In a statement, the club described the attack as “mindless acts of pure vandalism” and warned it could not afford to keep repairing or replacing equipment after a summer of fundraising to cover essential works.
The club said anyone caught trespassing on the grounds from September 5 will be reported to police and held liable for damage caused.
“We are a community club and do not like being like this,” the statement added.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.