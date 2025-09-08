A FAMILY has paid tribute to a newly-married motorcyclist expecting the birth of a new child who died in an accident in the Clay Country.
The family of 31-year-old Sean “Chipper” Semmens said he brought joy and laughter to those around him.
Sean and his partner Chelsea married at St Dennis Church in St Dennis at the end of July. During the celebrations, alongside their two children, Darcy, six, and Maeve, two, they announced the gender of the baby they were expecting, a son.
On Monday (September 8), the family said the baby was due any day soon.
Chelsea’s sister, Millie Kinson, has launched a crowdfunding page – www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-sean-chipper-semmens – to help the family following Sean’s death.
Millie said: “We lost Sean on Thursday night in a tragic bike accident at Roche. Sean had been out on a motorbike with a group of friends, they did this every Thursday.
“The loss has affected so many people. Sean was a friend, a son, a brother, a husband and a daddy.
“I have created a fundraising page to offer a form of support to Sean’s family to help ensure that they have all they need and to help towards funeral costs.
“Sean, who lived in St Dennis with his family, had attended Brannel School in St Stephen and was working for Pall in St Columb Major.
“Sean’s presence was always one of joy and laughter and he will be sorely missed.
“He was the most amazing daddy and an amazing partner to Chelsea. He was so proud on their wedding day.
“Sean was just somebody who fitted in wherever he was, he could become friends with anyone.”
Hundreds of donations have been made to the fundraiser, with the total on Monday standing at nearly £13,700.
Sean died after his Triumph motorcycle and a Omoda car were in collision.
