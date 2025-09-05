PARTS of St Austell town centre have been brightened up by the installation of new banners.
Large old banners at the White River Place shopping centre have been replaced with new ones carrying photographs chosen through a public consultation run by St Austell Town Council.
People voted for their favourites among pictures taken by St Austell photographer Paul Williams.
The town council received a £25,000 grant from Cornwall Council towards the cost of the banners and the public consultation.
Town clerk David Pooley said: “People have complained about the state of the old banners erected when White River Place was built and we have responded.
“We are very grateful to Paul Williams for his kind donation of the photographs and to Cornwall Council for their grant.”
