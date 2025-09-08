FRAUD
TRUDY THOMPSON, 54, of Henley Fort Bungalows, The Mount, Guildford will stand trial at Truro Crown Court on 7 September 2026 for numerous alleged fraud charges involving villagers in Tywardreath near Fowey.
The charges include, between February and May 2016 at Newhouse Farm, Tywardreath, she made false representations to a woman by saying she had a trust fund and owned two houses in Guildford intending to expose the woman to risk losing £20,000; in September 2016, she committed fraud by making a false representation to a man intending to make a gain, namely a £1-million donation, for herself; made a false representation namely facilitating a loan from a couple intending to make a £1-million gain for herself; made false representations to a woman and a man intending to make a £1-million gain for herself; between February and December 2015 she committed fraud by dishonestly making a false representation to get a loan from a man intending to gain £10,000 for herself; between September 2015 and May 2016 at Newhouse Farm, Tywardreath made two invoices listing a six-week entrepreneurial training course and the purchase of 15 bicycles knowing they were designed to use in connection with fraud; between March and April 2016 at Newhouse Farm, Tywardreath committed fraud by claiming she was the lawful owner of two wind turbines on the farm, which she was not, and selling them making a £457.62 gain and between January 2016 and May 2018 she committed fraud by abusing her position as a company director of Hunter Grange Investments intending to make a gain for herself.
JOSH TAYLOR, 36, now of Collins Street, Melbourne, Australia will stand trial at Truro Crown Court on 7 September 2026 for numerous alleged fraud charges involving villagers in Tywardreath near Fowey.
They include, between February and December 2015, he committed fraud by making a false representation to get a loan from a man intending to make a £10,000 gain for himself; between September 2015 and May 2016 at Newhouse Farm, Tywardreath made two invoices listing a six-week entrepreneurial training course and the purchase of 15 bicycles knowing they were designed to use in connection with fraud; between July and September 2016 he made a false representation to a couple intending to gain £1-million for himself; in September 2016 he committed fraud by making false representations to a woman and two men intending to gain £1-million for himself; at Newhouse Farm, Tywardreath between February and May 2015 he committed fraud by making false representations to obtain a publicly funded grant of £33,200 from Par Big Bay Local claiming the money would be used for a bike hire business and entrepreneurial training course but instead used the money for personal expenditure and between January 2016 and May 2018 he committed fraud by abusing his position as a company director of Hunter Grange Investments intending to make a gain for himself.
SEX OFFENCES
PAUL BENDELOW, 39, of Trewin House, Sheviock, Torpoint was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of five sexual offences against a child. They include raping a girl aged under 13. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 2 October.
STEPHEN SHILL, 62, of Valley View Close, Plymouth pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to historic charges of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl in Gunnislake, sexually grooming a 16-year-old girl and engaging in penetrative sexual activity with her. His trial was fixed for 6 July next year.
ASSAULT
ERIC ALEXANDER, 36, of Robartes Road, Newquay pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man and assaulting and strangling a woman at an address in Newquay on 30 July and not guilty to strangling and assaulting the woman on 25 June. He was remanded in custody and his trial fixed for 19 January.
DANIEL WAY, 47, of Higher Tower Road, Newquay pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman at Newport in June 2024. His case was adjourned to Newport Magistrates’ Court on 2 October.
JORDAN RETALLICK, 28, of Pimpernel Way, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm in Truro on 9 November. He was ordered to pay £500 compensation, a £542 surcharge, £85 costs and fined £1354.
JOE GRIBBEN, 21, of River Walk, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at St Austell Bus and Railway Station on 12 March and not guilty to assaulting two police officers by beating. He will stand trial on 21 January.
BAILEY SMITH, 25, and JENSON SMITH, 23, of Pentillie, Mevagissey appeared at Truro Crown Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of affray at St Austell in September 2021 when they used or threatened violence towards another but not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man and assaulting him occasioning actual bodily harm. They were both given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work. The offences they denied will remain on file.
MICHAEL MCNAMARA, 46, of Island Gate Stables, St Mellion pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man and a woman in August 2024. He was fined £250.
THREATS TO KILL
RYAN GALE, 32, of Diana Close, Sidcup pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to threatening to kill a man, threatening him with a knife at a private address in Callington and assaulting him in October 2024. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 17 October,
COERCIVE BEHAVIOUR
SHIJU NAIR, 38, of Stannary Road, Stenalees pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to engaging in coercive behaviour in 2022 when he caused a woman to fear, on at least two occasions, that violence would be used against her. He was given a 20-month prison sentence suspended for two years and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim, go to an address in Truro or go to St Newlyn East until 29 August 2030. A charge of perverting the course of justice by asking his victim not to contact the police or make a statement, which he had denied, will remain on file.
HARASSMENT
ALBERT HAINES, 44, of Edgcumbe Road, Roche pleaded guilty to harassment by breaching a restraining order made on 12 August when, on 23 August at Clayhidon, Devon, he contacted a woman he was prohibited from contacting. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. He was sent to prison for five weeks and ordered to pay £85 costs.
INDECENT COMMUNICATIONS
DREW EDWARDS, 28, of Estuary View, Newquay pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to sending a woman an electronic communication which conveyed a message which was indecent or grossly offensive for the purpose of causing distress between 2022 and 2023. He was given a three-month prison sentence. He pleaded not guilty to assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm in August 2023 and not guilty to stalking her involving fear of violence in 2022 when he was alleged to have repeatedly attended her house, shouted abuse and threatened violence, banged on windows and doors, attended her place of work and sent threatening and abusive messages to her phone. These counts will remain on file.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
KAWANIE LEWIS, 38, of Fore Street, Bodmin admitted breaching a domestic violence protection notice, made on 30 August, on 1 September by being in the company of a man whom he was prohibited from contacting at East Hill, St Austell. He was fined £50.
GEMMA COVENTRY, 36, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 30 August not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Kilkhampton, Bude.
OFFENSIVE WEAPON
ADAM TAYLOR, 34, of Conrad Road, Plymouth pleaded not guilty to possessing a large sword on the A392 at Treloggan, Newquay on 17 November but guilty to possessing eight grams of cannabis. He admitted failing to surrender to court bail on 8 August. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 9 February.
DANIEL PUXLEY, 31, of Bay View Farm, Trenance Downs, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing a locking pocket knife in a public place at Bay View Farm on 2 September. His case is listed for 3 October and he was released on conditional bail to live in a hostel in Cardiff.
JOSEPH LE CARPENTIER, 36, of Freshstart, Truro Road, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely a bike chain made and adapted and placed in a sock, at Madford Lane, Launceston and stealing alcohol worth £182.60 from the Co-op in Launceston in October 2024. His case was listed for 3 October.
BURGLARY
ZAK CARROLL, 24, of Whitland Road, Hartcliffe, Bristol has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with entering a storage container in St Austell on 12 May 2024 and stealing contents including vehicle keys and stealing a Ford Transit worth £12,000. His case was listed for 3 October and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Cornwall except to attend court for a pre-arranged appointment with his solicitor.
IAN PICKFORD, 39, of Hareclive Road, Hartcliffe, Bristol has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with entering a storage container in St Austell on 12 May 2024 and stealing contents including vehicle keys and stealing a Ford Transit worth £12,000. His case was listed for 3 October and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Cornwall except to attend court or for a pre-arranged appointment with his solicitor.
SHAUN PARNELL, 40, of Clouds Hill Road, St George, Bristol has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with entering a storage container in St Austell on 12 May 2024 and stealing contents including vehicle keys and stealing a Ford Transit worth £12,000. His case was listed for 3 October and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Cornwall except to attend court or for a pre-arranged appointment with his solicitor.
JAKE DAMSELL, 36, of The Primroses, Bristol has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with entering a storage container in St Austell on 12 May 2024 and stealing contents including vehicle keys and stealing a Ford Transit worth £12,000. His case was listed for 3 October and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Cornwall except to attend court or for a pre-arranged appointment with his solicitor.
RICHARD ISSACS, 39, of Tregarth Road, Ashton, Bristol has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with entering a storage container in St Austell on 12 May 2024 and stealing contents including vehicle keys. His case was listed for 3 October and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Cornwall except to attend court or for a pre-arranged appointment with his solicitor.
THEFT
LEWIS BRADSHAW, 33, of Cheviot Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to stealing £194 worth of goods from Tesco in Newquay on 6 February, £500 worth of food on 11 April and £251 worth of food on 17 April, 15 Lacoste T-shirts worth £450 from the Original Factory Shop on 17 April, £19 worth of food from Morrisons Daily on Cliff Road, Newquay and six boxes of chocolates from Tesco Express on 31 August. He will be sentenced on 11 October and was released on conditional bail not to enter The Original Factory Shop, Morrisons and Tesco in Newquay.
NICOLE SHAW, 32, of Victoria Road, St Austell has had a warrant issued for her arrest after she failed to turn up to Truro Magistrates’ Court to answer four charges of theft from the Co-op in Northampton in December and January.
DARREN TOMKISS, 47, of St Dominics Close, Bodmin has been given a 24-week custodial sentence with 18 weeks in prison for stealing £405 worth of items from Boots in Bodmin on 12 February, cider from Rock Lane Stores on 15 February, items from Boots on 24 April and 22 August, Special Brew from Bodmin Convenience Store and Jack Daniels worth £40 from Sainsbury’s in Bodmin on 18 July. The custodial sentence was given because of his prolific offending and using threats against shop staff. He was made subject to a three-year criminal behaviour order not to refuse to leave any premises when requested by the owner, staff or police, not to loiter outside any store he is formally banned from in the Bodmin Shopwatch Scheme or enter an area of Bodmin which has been highlighted on a map. He was ordered to compensate the shops.
VEHICLE INTERFERENCE
ANDREW PAULL, 47, of Treffry Way, Par pleaded guilty to interfering with a Mercedes Estate at Par on 3 September with the intention of theft and not guilty to stealing coffee from the Garage Shop at St Columb Road on 18 June. He was remanded in custody and the case adjourned until 9 September.
DRUG/DRINK DRIVE
PAUL TURNER, 44, of Elliott House Hotel, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving on Berries Avenue, Bude on 2 May with 3.5 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and 80 micrograms of Ketamine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 20 and guilty to driving on Pengover Road, Liskeard on 5 August with 9.8 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 7 October.
SPEEDING
ALAN HAWKES, 73, of Tremodrett Lane, Roche pleaded guilty to speeding in a Porsche Boxter on the A30 at Tregullon on 12 November. He was banned from driving for 28 days, fined £193 and ordered to pay a £77 surcharge and £90 costs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.