The charges include, between February and May 2016 at Newhouse Farm, Tywardreath, she made false representations to a woman by saying she had a trust fund and owned two houses in Guildford intending to expose the woman to risk losing £20,000; in September 2016, she committed fraud by making a false representation to a man intending to make a gain, namely a £1-million donation, for herself; made a false representation namely facilitating a loan from a couple intending to make a £1-million gain for herself; made false representations to a woman and a man intending to make a £1-million gain for herself; between February and December 2015 she committed fraud by dishonestly making a false representation to get a loan from a man intending to gain £10,000 for herself; between September 2015 and May 2016 at Newhouse Farm, Tywardreath made two invoices listing a six-week entrepreneurial training course and the purchase of 15 bicycles knowing they were designed to use in connection with fraud; between March and April 2016 at Newhouse Farm, Tywardreath committed fraud by claiming she was the lawful owner of two wind turbines on the farm, which she was not, and selling them making a £457.62 gain and between January 2016 and May 2018 she committed fraud by abusing her position as a company director of Hunter Grange Investments intending to make a gain for herself.