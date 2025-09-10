A FORMER X Factor contestant from Cornwall is preparing to step back into the spotlight with the launch of her brand-new album later this month.
The new album was recorded in Nashville earlier this year with acclaimed producer Billy Smiley and features a deeply personal touch – her 80-year-old mother plays piano on the record. Born To Be will be released first in physical format before going digital, with the debut single ‘Arise & Shine’ already available.
For Juliet, the project is about much more than music. Behind the bright lights lies a story of resilience. Over the past three decades she has endured a difficult marriage, four miscarriages, and the devastating loss of her twin boys, Louis and Elliot, following a pioneering pregnancy operation. She has also battled poisonous spider bites, survived a car crash while pregnant, and faced two nervous breakdowns.
Despite everything, she says her Christian faith and her songwriting have carried her through.
“For a long time, my life felt like it was defined by trauma,” she said. “I know what it is to live with loss, fear and shame. But I also know what it is to find hope in the darkest of nights.
“Music has been my lifeline – it gave me a way to tell my story when I couldn’t find the words, and it reminds me beauty can rise from brokenness. My faith has carried me when I couldn’t carry myself, and I believe my journey carries a message for others who feel stuck, lost or broken: you are not finished, and there is always hope.”
Juliet studied at Sheffield University before working as an entertainer in Spain. She later built a family life in Cornwall with her husband Jason while raising their three sons – Sam, Max and Leo – and continuing to write, perform and record. In 2005, she appeared on The X Factor with her sister-in-law as a vocal duo, making it to boot camp and performing for Cowell and his fellow judges.
Recording Born To Be in Nashville was, she says, a career highlight.
“It was such a privilege to record in Nashville and to bring these songs to life in such a special place,” she said. “What made it even more meaningful was having mum play piano on the album. She has stood by me through so much, and this is a project we’ll always share together.
“Everything I’ve been through could have broken me, but instead it has shaped me. My story isn’t just about survival – it’s about faith, redemption, and believing that no matter how tough life gets, you can rise again.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.