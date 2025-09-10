THREE South East Cornwall-based artists are bringing the beauty of the region’s moors and coastline to life in a new exhibition to be held at Lambs Gallery in Lostwithiel.
Pete Nance, David Gamblin and Mark Stacey, all long-time residents with deep ties to the area, are presenting a collection of paintings and drawings that reflect the natural forms, light, and ever-changing atmosphere of Cornwall’s landscapes.
Many of the works were created with oils applied directly on location, while others have been developed from outdoor studies into more finished pieces. Alongside these are expressive charcoal drawings, taking a more figurative approach and highlighting the artists’ skill in capturing both mood and detail.
The exhibition runs from September 22-27 and opens daily from 10am to 4pm. Visitors are encouraged to drop in and enjoy what promises to be a thoughtful and uplifting exploration of place and landscape through the eyes of three talented local painters.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.