LISKEARD will once again shine a spotlight on its heritage this month as Liskeard Unlocked, part of the national Heritage Open Days festival, returns with a packed programme of free events.
Running from Friday, September 12 to Sunday, September 21, the festival will give residents and visitors the chance to step inside rarely seen buildings, take part in guided walks, and experience the town’s rich architectural story in new and creative ways.
This year’s theme, Celebrating Architecture, will see historic landmarks opened to the public, alongside exhibitions, talks and interactive events.
Stuart House will play a central role, hosting an exhibition of architectural photographs with clues to test visitors’ powers of observation, alongside a detective trail through the historic rooms. Its permanent display dedicated to local architect Henry Rice will also be open.
At the town museum, visitors can step into the future as well as the past. An immersive 3D digital scan of Foresters Hall, the museum’s home and another Rice design, will allow people to navigate its virtual spaces and uncover architectural details.
Textile works by the resident Teylu Textiles group will be exhibited in the Daniel Gumb Gallery, adding a creative perspective on the town’s buildings. Special VR headset sessions, supported by volunteers, will run on September 13 and 20.
Talks and walks also feature strongly. On September 12, Paul Holden will deliver an illustrated lecture on the life and works of Richard Coad at the Public Hall, while a week later Brian Oldham will chart the career of Henry Rice in the same venue. In between, Brian will also lead a guided walk on September 14 exploring 16 buildings by local architect John Sansom, sharing the stories of their former occupants.
Several of Liskeard’s most recognisable buildings will be open for rare tours. Boost House, the former Barclays Bank, will reveal its transformation into a community and production hub, with vault tours, children’s workshops and talks.
Trewithan House, a Victorian property undergoing restoration, will invite visitors inside on September 13, while Epworth Studios, formerly the Methodist Church, will open its Sanctuary space with displays on its renovation. Churches across the town will also welcome visitors, including St Martin’s, which will offer tower climbs, bellringing demonstrations and organ music on September 20.
Other attractions include access to the historic Pipewell, a giant community drawing of the town with cartoonist Nick Brennan, and exhibitions at the Catholic Church on West Street.
Rathik the Rat, a specially designed sensory trail character, will guide families through the sights, sounds and tastes of the town, while local cafés will offer “Taste the Past” menus inspired by their own buildings’ histories.
For those unable to attend in person, the festival continues online. Virtual tours allow people to ride on the Looe Valley Line, peek inside the station signal box and even watch the Guildhall Clock being wound. Recordings of previous talks, from the wool trade to food traditions, are also available.
Organisers say this year’s programme offers something for all ages, whether exploring buildings in person or discovering them digitally.
