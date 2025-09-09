THERE is set to be a good variety of interesting items available at an upcoming probate estates sale on September 20 at 10am at Eric Distin auction rooms in Callington.
Speakers and electrical equipment of a professional musician’s estate on offer include interesting items like a HE300 mkz Bass Saturation Limiter, Wharfedale Pro EVP – 15 pm, Frequency Translators and musical keyboards together with a didgeridoo.
For the furniture connoisseur there is a further entry of quality Ercol including a pair of Windsor small rockers, as well as fully functional side and drinks cabinet.
On Saturday, October 11, there will be an onsite sale of a comprehensive range of tools including farriers, good quality vehicles, collectors tractor and internal collectables including a good collection of railway clocks.
