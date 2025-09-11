CORNWALL Council has announced that work on the long-awaited Liskeard Bus Station project is set to begin on Monday, September 15.
The first phase will take place within the Liskeard Cattle Market car park, marking the start of the development, which is aimed at modernising public transport facilities for the town.
The initial works will be followed by the demolition of the former ATS building, which is scheduled to commence on September 22.
In addition to the demolitions and the new bus interchange itself, the project also incorporates a significant package of highway improvements. These include the upgrading of the Dean Street/Fairpark Road junction and other works along Fairpark Road to help traffic flow more efficiently.
The completed scheme will provide a single, coherent and integrated travel interchange for Liskeard, giving passengers access to all bus services from one clearly defined hub.
Cornwall Council has stated that the project is designed not only to increase connectivity for bus users, but also to improve the image and visibility of public transport for both current and future passengers.
The new interchange will, once completed, enhance travel opportunities to key local destinations, including the Workshed, the Integrated Services Hub, as well as the future onsite GP Surgery.
The new Services Hub has been created to provide a welcoming environment for the community, offering easy access to essential services such as the Family Hub, Registrars, Adult Education, Safe and Well and the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP).
It will be located on the north-west portion of the former Cattle Market site in the town centre and will replace some existing Cornwall Council owned buildings in Liskeard including Luxstowe House, Graylands, Laity House and Westbourne House.
Work on the Hub commenced in July 2024 and construction is currently expected to completed next year. It will be named Chi Lyskerrys and is derived from the Cornish language, where “Chi” means “house” – while “Lyskerrys” is the Cornish name for Liskeard.
By centralising services, the project aims to make public transport a more convenient and attractive choice, encouraging greater use across the community.
The project has been been previously welcomed by town councillor, Nick Craker, who told the Cornish Times: “The bus companies have said for a number of years that they really struggle with the limited space on The Parade to stop and to rest. Quite often you have several buses coming in at the same time.
“The Active Travel project was a big public survey and was talking to people about how they come into and move around Liskeard, whether by car, public transport, cycle or on foot. People were asked if in principle they supported having buses at the Cattle Market and about 60 to 70 per cent were in support.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.