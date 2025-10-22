FOLLOWING the shock resignation of Reform’s leading councillor and deputy leader, the party has elected two new councillors after an emergency meeting.
Cornwall’s branch of Reform fell into meltdown last week after its most powerful member, Cllr Rob Parsonage, resigned as leader of the party at Cornwall Council, just days after the deputy leader of the Reform group on the council, Cllr Rowland O’Connor, resigned from the party.
A statement from the Reform UK group in Cornwall said: “Following careful consideration, Cllr Robert Parsonage has decided to step down from his role as group leader, effective immediately. To ensure continuity, Keith Johnson has been elected interim group leader after a vote of Reform UK councillors, with Kevin Towill appointed as deputy leader. This arrangement will remain in place until the group makes a formal decision on leadership in the next few weeks.”
However, following an emergency general meeting, the party has found its new leaders in St Austell Poltair and Mount Charles councillor, Paul Ashton and Redruth North councillor, Roger Tarrant. The pair have been elected as group leader and deputy leader respectively with a decisive majority.
In his election address, Cllr Ashton spoke about the breakthrough that was made in the May elections and progress that has been made by Reform since then. He also referred to the political shift that the whole country is experiencing and how that is being translated into Cornwall.
He also paid tribute to both the previous group leader Rob Parsonage and deputy Rowland O’Conner for their ‘tireless and dedicated work’.
Councillor Paul Ashton said: “I am honoured to have been elected to this trusted position and will work hard to lead the party into the next phase of growth and impact across Cornwall.
“I recognise the challenges that we all face in these tough economic times and as we seek to work collaboratively in Council, our Reform councillors will also be pressing hard to make the changes that voters told us they want to see.”
Cllr Ashton and Cllr Tarrant will be consulting councillors and council officers over the next few weeks to determine portfolios and positions.
