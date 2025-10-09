PEOPLE are being invited to have their say on when dogs should be allowed on Cornwall’s beaches.
Cornwall Council, which proposes to leave the current restrictions in place for the next three years, has launched a public consultation to get resident’s and visitor’s views.
The current public space protection order (PSPO) prevents dogs from going on 46 beaches across the Duchy between set times during the summer months.
Most beaches are covered by the order, dogs are not allowed between 10am and 6pm from July 1 to August 31.
Beaches that hold Blue Flag or Seaside Award status, restrictions are in place for longer starting on May 15 and ending on September 30. There are also three protected wildlife areas around the Hayle estuary where dogs are not allowed at any time.
Councillor Thalia Marrington, cabinet member with responsibility for community safety and public protection at Cornwall Council, said: “This is all about getting the right balance and making sure that everyone can enjoy our beautiful beaches.
“The current restrictions allow people to take their dogs for a beach walk in the early morning and the evening and give people who prefer a dog-free beach the reassurance of knowing when and where the restrictions are in place.
“This consultation is an opportunity for people to have their say and tell us if the current rules are working for them.
“The feedback will help us shape the next public space protection order for 2026-2028.”
Cornwall Council’s dog welfare enforcement and civil enforcement officers, as well as some town and parish council officers, patrol beaches throughout the summer months to ensure dog owners are abiding by the order.
Anyone found with a dog on a beach while restrictions are in place will be advised to leave. If they fail to do so, they will be issued a £100 fixed penalty notice.
Residents and visitors can share their views on Cornwall Council’s proposal on the Let’s Talk Cornwall website.
