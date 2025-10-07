RESIDENTS of Looe will soon have their say in how their harbour is managed, as the Looe Harbour Commissioners election takes place on Thursday, October 16.
The vote will determine who joins the Board of Commissioners, the governing body responsible for overseeing one of the town’s most vital assets.
Standing for election are Dave Bond, Joe Bussell, Michael Darlington, Peter Greenwood, Will Jaycock, Billy Martin, Dave Peat, Angela Pengelly, Moogie Pengelly, Jeff Penhaligon, Mark Pughe, Taff Spencer, Armand Toms, Ivan Toms and Megan Williams.
From these fifteen candidates, ten positions on the board will be filled, giving voters a wide choice of individuals hoping to represent their community and contribute to the harbour’s continued success. The successful candidates will help guide the harbour’s future operations, safety and development.
The Looe Harbour Commissioners serve as the town’s statutory Harbour Authority. Under the Port Marine Safety Code, the board acts as the duty holder, meaning it carries full responsibility for ensuring the harbour operates safely, legally and efficiently. This includes upholding the standards of the safety management system, maintaining navigational safety, and protecting both the working and leisure use of the harbour.
The Board of Commissioners oversees a broad range of harbour operations, including management of the two harbourside car parks, leasing units and buildings to fishing-related industries, plus the running of the Heritage Centre and coffee shop, which celebrates Looe’s maritime past.
The harbour itself provides moorings and berths for around 85 private boats and dinghies, alongside a fishing fleet of 47 vessels that underpins a network of shore-based services.
In June 1985, the administration of the harbour became a charitable trust and is now known as ‘The East and West Looe Harbour and Bridge Charity’. Looe is one of only two charitable trust harbours in Cornwall.
