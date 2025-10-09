THE Cornwall councillor for St Columb Major has made the decision to become Independent after resigning from the Reform UK Party.
Councillor Rowland O’Connor, who represents St Mawgan and St Wenn, says he has defected as his views and priorities for how best to serve local residents have “increasingly diverged from those of the party.”
Cllr O’Connor in a message to residents of St Columb Major, St Mawgan and St Wenn, said: “I would like to share an important update with you personally.
“After careful reflection, I have decided to resign from both the Reform UK Party and my position as deputy chair of the Reform UK Council Group within Cornwall Council.
“This decision was not taken lightly. Over recent months, it has become clear that my own views and priorities for how best to serve local residents have increasingly diverged from those of the party. To continue representing our community with honesty and independence, I believe it is right to step away from party affiliation.
“I want to reassure residents that I will continue to serve as your Independent Cornwall councillor for St Columb Major, St Mawgan and St Wenn. My focus remains the same , listening to your concerns, standing up for local people, and ensuring our voice is heard at Cornwall Council.
“It has been an honour to represent you and to work alongside so many dedicated councillors, parish representatives, and officers who share a deep commitment to our area. I will continue to work constructively across the Council and with our communities to deliver improvements in transport, local services, and affordable housing.
“I remain available to all residents for casework and support.”
Mr O’Connor has resigned from the UK Reform Party five months after being elected to the council. He ousted Independent Paul Wills after securing 546 votes.
Reform group’s leader Cllr Rob Parsonage said: “Rowland and I are close friends and remain so. It’s a friendship built up over a number of campaigns and I wish him well in his new position. We have already planned to go out for a drink and relax when he comes back from his holiday.”
Mr Parsonage stated the party will go through due process to elect a deputy leader. He said: “We have to go through the due process which goes with him leaving the group, then we will go through the election process in accordance with our council rules.
Cllr Parsonage admitted that Mr O’Connor leaving the party will be a loss. He said: “We‘ve got resilience within the group, but undoubtedly his knowledge and experience will be a loss. However, we are dedicated to taking Cornwall forward and being the opposition to the administration.
“Rowland has left a lasting positive impact on many people during his time with the party, including building the momentum we have seen in North Cornwall which resulted in Reform UK becoming the largest group on Cornwall Council and we look forward to continuing this work.”
