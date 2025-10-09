THE leader of the Reform UK party at Cornwall Council has reacted to his deputy’s resignation from the party.
Councillor Rowland O’Connor, who represents St Columb Major, St Mawgan and St Wenn, says he has defected as his views and priorities for how best to serve local residents have “increasingly diverged from those of the party.”
Mr O’Connor has resigned from the UK Reform Party five months after being elected to the council. He ousted Independent Paul Wills after securing 546 votes.
Reform group’s leader Cllr Rob Parsonage said: “Rowland and I are close friends and remain so. It’s a friendship built up over a number of campaigns and I wish him well in his new position. We have already planned to go out for a drink and relax when he comes back from his holiday.”
Mr Parsonage added: “We have to go through the due process which goes with him leaving the group, then we will go through the election process in accordance with our council rules.”
Cllr Parsonage admitted that Mr O’Connor leaving the party will be a loss.
He said: “We‘ve got resilience within the group, but undoubtedly his knowledge and experience will be a loss. However, we are dedicated to taking Cornwall forward and being the opposition to the administration.
“Rowland has left a lasting positive impact on many people during his time with the party, including building the momentum we have seen in North Cornwall which resulted in Reform UK becoming the largest group on Cornwall Council and we look forward to continuing this work.”
