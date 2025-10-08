More than 8,000 children across the Duchy signed up to take part in the nationwide initiative, which encourages readers aged four to 11 to keep up their reading over the summer break.
By completing books, comics, and picture stories, participants earn themselves certificates and prizes – and even the under-fours can get in on the fun with a special mini challenge.
This year’s theme, “Story Garden,” inspired imaginations far and wide. Across Cornwall, 5,063 children proudly completed the main challenge by reading six books or comics – the county’s highest ever completion rate, an impressive 68 per cent.
Cornwall’s libraries also welcomed 1,321 brand-new members this summer and hosted more than 200 free family events, filling branches with laughter, creativity, and stories galore.
Councillor Sarah Preece, Cornwall Council’s cabinet member for libraries and culture, said: “Well done to all the young people who took part in this year’s challenge. It’s fantastic to see so many embracing reading over the holidays. I’d also like to thank our brilliant library staff for their energy and enthusiasm in creating such a welcoming environment for families.”
Cornwall boasts 28 libraries and a mobile library service – with 24 now run by town and parish councils, community groups and a social enterprise. Membership is free for anyone who lives, works or studies in Cornwall, and there’s always something new to discover.
Library service delivery manager, Paul Evered, added: “The summer months are always our busiest, and this year our teams went above and beyond. From craft sessions to story times, they’ve made reading come alive for children across Cornwall. We hope the excitement continues and families keep visiting their local libraries throughout the year.”
