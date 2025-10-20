PEOPLE are being asked to sign up for the annual Sleep Out event at the Eden Project, near St Austell, in aid of homelessness charities.
Taking place on Thursday, November 13, the Sleep Out invites participants to brave the cold and sleep underneath the canopy of the link building between the biomes at the tourist attraction.
The event offers participants a brief insight into what it is like to sleep outside on a cold November night and raises funds and awareness for homelessness charities the Amber Foundation and St Petrocs.
During the evening, participants will be entertained with live music and will hear inspiring stories from the sector and those affected by homelessness.
Among those performing will be Rhys Wynne-Jones, the Nightchurch Pianist, who last month was named the Pride of Britain Awards 2025 South West fundraiser of the year.
Rhys, who was supported by St Petrocs’ winter services, now feels compelled to use his talents to help others. His recent sold-out concerts have raised over £20,000.
This year’s Sleep Out comes as new statistics from the Museum of Homelessness show that the number of people who died while homeless in the UK reached a record high of 1,611 last year.
The official statistics also show that the number of people rough sleeping in England rose 20 per cent last year, whilst numbers living in temporary accommodation across the UK are also at record levels.
The Amber Foundation and St Petrocs have found that the situation in the South West is particularly bleak with more than 13,800 young people aged 16 to 24 having presented themselves to local authorities as homeless or at risk in 2023-24.
However, the work by the charities is making a difference. In 2024-25, 184 young people left the Amber Foundation, with 70 per cent going into sustainable accommodation. In addition, 40 per cent left with permanent employment, eight per cent left to go into education or training and 22 per cent left having achieved a major goal, such as a level two qualification.
St Petrocs supported 1,402 people who were experiencing or facing homelessness last year. During this time, homelessness was ended for 537 people. Last winter, the charity supported 538 people, including helping 107 people through emergency accommodation. The charity will be running its winter emergency accommodation again this year.
Last year, around 90 people took part in the Sleep Out and raised more than £17,000 for the Amber Foundation and St Petrocs. Since the Sleep Out started more than £100,000 has been raised.
As part of the evening, the Eden Project’s chefs will guide participants through cookery workshops, and breakfast will be provided in the morning.
Dan James, the Eden Project’s development director, said: “Every year we are amazed and inspired by the conversations and experiences we share at the Eden Project Sleep Out. It is always an incredible evening and is a chance to make a real difference to those less fortunate than ourselves.”
For more information, see www.edenproject.com
