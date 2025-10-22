A CORNISH based dairy produce giant has said it is suspending collections of milk from a farm after being sent video evidence by an animal rights campaigner alleging abuse of the livestock.
Saputo Dairy UK, which owns and operates the Davidstow Creamery near to the village that bears its name, manufactures a range of dairy products such as Davidstow Cheddar and Cathedral City cheese.
It said it had suspended collections from a St Tudy based family farm after videos released by animal rights activist Joey Carbstrong appear to show farm workers ‘abusing’ the livestock on the farm.
In the videos, also released to social media, secretly obtained footage collected in 2022 and in 2025 appear to show 64 instances of farm workers pushing, kicking and chasing the cattle.
Mr Carbstrong alleges that the footage obtained shows the bovines being punched, slapped, kicked and hit, in addition to being jabbed by sharp objects and forklifts being used to drag and herd sick cattle.
Further footage appears to show the cattle enduring tail twisting, calves being dragged away by the limbs after birth and a man forcing an object into a downed bovine’s rectum in order to make it stand up.
Mr Carbstrong also made allegations of similar abuse at Trevear Farm, in Penzance.
Polshea Farm is owned by Mark Button, while Trevear Farm is owned by Richard Thomas.
In November 2024, the owners of Polshea Farm found themselves on the wrong side of the Environment Agency, having agreed to pay £11,000 as part of an enforcement undertaking after being caught responsible for two incidents of polluting the River Allen in 2022 and 2023, in order to avoid formal prosecution.
It is understood that the farm supplies milk to Saputo Dairy UK through Davidstow Creamery Direct (DCD).
A spokesperson for Saputo Dairy UK said: "We care deeply about the way the milk we source is produced and do not condone any act of animal cruelty.
"The footage shared is disturbing and offends the values of our customers, consumers and employees alike. We have immediately suspended milk collection from this farm while we complete an investigation.
"The investigation is currently underway and will be completed as swiftly and thoroughly as possible and validated by the appropriate animal protection authorities and independent third-party experts.
"On Sunday, October 19, we were presented with credible evidence via the video footage to support allegations of animal cruelty, and we took immediate action to suspend milk collection from this farm while we complete an investigation."
A spokesperson for the National Farmers Union (NFU) responded to enquiries on behalf of Mr Button and said: “The welfare of our herds is of the utmost importance to us, and we take any claims extremely seriously.
"We are reviewing the footage and will ensure that appropriate action is taken where and if needed. The regulatory authorities have found no animal welfare concerns on farm and we will continue to work with them."
