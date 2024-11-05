A St Tudy family farm has found that twice polluting the River Allen comes at a cost - of approximately £11,000 for the offences.
It comes as part of an enforcement undertaking, which was offered instead of a formal prosecution, after being caught being responsible for two pollution incidents in 2022 and 2023.
C P Button Limited, of Polshea Farm, were investigated after the pollution incidents, which involved silage leachate and slurry.
In the undertaking, the farmers have agreed to pay for the donation to go to the Westcountry Rivers Trust to improve migratory fish habitats and follows an investigation by the Environment Agency and agreement on an enforcement undertaking.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “St Tudy farmers, C P Button Ltd, have given £8,000 to the Westcountry Rivers Trust after twice causing pollution from the farm.
“The company agreed to contribute to the charity following an investigation by the Environment Agency. The Agency found half a mile of the River Allen had been polluted with silage leachate from Polshea Farm in St Tudy in June 2022. There was also an incident of slurry pollution at Bokelly Farm near Trelill in March last year.
“The farmers have now contributed £8,000 to the Westcountry Rivers Trust under an Enforcement Undertaking.
“This is a legal agreement between the Environment Agency and an offender as an alternative action to prosecution or other monetary penalty. The Trust will use the money to improve migratory fish habitats. In addition, the company has paid £3,000 in investigation costs.”
Jack Hale of the Environment Agency added “Our investigation and subsequent farm infrastructure audit has driven significant investment on the farm including drainage surveys and a covered silage clamp, with further development planned, all of which should prevent future pollution cases.
“Enforcement Undertakings, when appropriate, allow a better resolution for the environment than a prosecution and help offenders who are prepared to take responsibility for their actions to put things right voluntarily, in a way that, in some cases, directly benefits the environment and local communities.”