CORNWALL Council is offering residents the chance to hire out its low emission pool cars at weekends.
The trial project is designed to give residents access to low-cost, clean car travel and maximise the use of the cars outside of council working hours. They can hire out the vehicles through a new pay-as-you-drive car club run by Co Wheels CIC.
Co Wheels cars will be initially available to hire from six Cornwall Council office bases in Bodmin, Liskeard, Penzance, Pool, St Austell and Truro.
The cars use a ‘keyless’ system of access and the cars are unlocked and locked using an ‘AppUnlock’ feature available from the Co Wheels app, which is also used for booking the cars.
The trial marks the beginning of a bigger project that will see more car club vehicles located within communities, available for 24/7 public use, making rural mobility more accessible and affordable.
The project has been designed with the following objectives:
- To transition the council’s existing pool car fleet to lower emission hybrid and electric vehicles, with onboard telematics that support optimal use of the vehicles and operational efficiency.
- To support a transition away from personal car use for council business travel to low emission pool cars, locating vehicles closer to where staff live, mirroring our hybrid way of working.
- To implement a shared mobility initiative that improves travel options for council employees, local residents, and visitors, enabling the adoption of more sustainable transport options.
- To provide residents with the opportunity to experience electric vehicles firsthand, supporting informed decision-making prior to purchase.
Cllr Dan Rogerson, Cornwall’s cabinet member for transport, said: “By making these vehicles available outside of council standard working hours the cars will get increased use and support residents and community groups to gain flexible, affordable access to cleaner vehicles.
“This trial marks the beginning of a bigger project that will see more car club vehicles located within communities, available for 24/7 public use, making rural mobility more accessible and affordable.”
Cllr Loic Rich, Cornwall’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “This trial supports our shared goal of reducing carbon emissions and improving sustainable travel choices for residents.
“It also gives you the opportunity to try out a hybrid or electric vehicle if you were planning to switch in the future.”
The cars are available at weekends throughout the year at Chy Trevail in Bodmin, New County Hall in Truro, St John’s Hall in Penzance, Luxstowe House in Liskeard, South Wheal Crofty in Pool and Polkyth Cornwall Council car park in St Austell.
Members of the public can hire a car by going to the the Co Wheels website and register using the promotional code CORNWALL10 at www.co-wheels.org.uk/cornwall
The code will give free standard membership and £10 free driving credit for new members in Cornwall. Driving credit expires 30 days from account approval.
