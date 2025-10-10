OWNERS of empty homes in Cornwall can now apply for a council-backed loan to help bring their properties back into use.
With Cornwall continuing to experience extreme pressures on housing, the Empty Home Loan scheme is part of the council’s wider strategy to tackle the issue.
Property owners can apply for a loan to fund renovation and restoration projects, enabling them to then sell, rent out or move in.
Peter La Broy, Cornwall Council cabinet member for housing, said: “There are currently around 3,200 empty properties in Cornwall – around 1.2 per cent of the county’s total housing stock. At a time when we have around 750 households in temporary accommodation and more than 22,000 households on the Homechoice social housing register, empty properties are a wasted resource.
“This new loan scheme takes into account each applicant’s individual circumstances and offers repayment options based on a fixed-rate loan term. It provides a more flexible way for property owners to fund the works needed to bring empty homes back into use.”
Lendology CIC is a not-for-profit organisation which has been appointed to manage and deliver the loans on behalf of Cornwall Council. The organisation works with several other local authorities to deliver similar schemes across the south-west.
Emma Lower, CEO of Lendology CIC, said: “We’ve seen first-hand how transforming empty homes can breathe new life into communities. We are delighted to extend our partnership with Cornwall Council, meaning we can help property owners turn unused houses into warm and welcoming homes.”
Find out more about the Empty Home Loan scheme at www.lendology.org.uk/partner/cornwall-council
Cornwall Council and Lendology CIC will be hosting a free webinar on Wednesday, November 19, to answer questions on the Empty Home Loan scheme, eligibility and how to apply.
The council’s Empty Homes Team offers advice and assistance to owners. Residents can also report empty properties to the team.
