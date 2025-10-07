Theresa, who has lived in Saltash for the past four years with her daughter, was invited to visit the China Fleet Country Club for a special tour of its Hong Kong heritage archives and memorabilia.
The visit was hosted by the club’s managing director, Dean Bennett, and arranged by local resident Barry Brooking, who met Theresa through their regular chats at a bus stop in town.
Theresa arrived in the UK as part of the British government’s British Nationals (Overseas) visa scheme, which allowed many Hong Kong residents to move to the UK following the Chinese government’s 2020 national security law and the subsequent political changes in the territory.
While chatting one day, Barry discovered that Theresa was a member of the China Fleet Club and had fond memories of its original base in Hong Kong. He asked if she had ever seen the club’s heritage collection now housed in Saltash – a vast archive that documents the club’s naval roots and its long-standing link between Britain and Hong Kong.
When Theresa said she hadn’t, Barry and close friend Beverly Gordon arranged a private visit through the club itself.
During the tour, Theresa was fascinated to learn that the River Tamar, on which the Saltash club sits, was the namesake for the Royal Navy’s base in Hong Kong, HMS Tamar – a connection that continues today with the Royal Navy ship HMS Tamar, currently in service.
She spent time viewing photographs, documents and memorabilia from the early years of the club and Hong Kong’s naval history.
“It was a really lovely experience,” said Theresa. “Everyone was kind, and I was so well looked after. I saw wonderful pictures of old Hong Kong – some that I remembered, and some from before my time, when there were not many buildings there. It has changed a lot!”
She added: “Hong Kong was my home, but my family and I are so pleased and grateful to have been welcomed and treated so well by the Saltash people in our new home.”
Barry, who himself served in the Royal Navy, said he was delighted to arrange the visit.
“While serving in Hong Kong, I was one of many who were so well looked after by the local community,” he said. “It’s good to have been able to repay Theresa for that hospitality, even in a small way.”
The event, which concluded with tea and conversation in the club’s lounge, was another reminder of the enduring friendship between the Royal Navy, Hong Kong and Saltash – and of how the China Fleet Club, first founded to serve sailors overseas, continues to bring people together decades later.
Barry added: “It shows once again how fortunate Saltash is to have such a superb organisation as the China Fleet Club and what it offers to our community.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.