The response from pupils and their families was overwhelming. Children proudly brought in donations, particularly tinned vegetables, filling tables quickly and showcasing thoughtfulness and generosity. Staff and volunteers praised the community spirit, saying the outpouring of support was “truly heartwarming.”
Reverend Tim Parkman also joined the celebrations, speaking to pupils, staff, and families about the importance of Harvest. His message emphasised gratitude, sharing, and helping those in need, a reminder of the values at the heart of the event.
The festival was made even more special by the contributions of each class. Pupils performed songs, recited poems, and displayed artwork reflecting themes of kindness, thankfulness, and community. Families were invited to share in the festivities, creating an atmosphere of joy and togetherness throughout the school.
Headteacher Darren Woolner praised the pupils for their generosity: “Teaching our children about compassion and community is central to what we do. Their kindness this Harvest will make a real difference to families in our town. I am incredibly proud of how our school community has come together.”
Following the event, the school thanked pupils, parents and staff who contributed. The donated food will go directly to Saltash Foodbank, helping local families during challenging times.
The Saltash Foodbank is open three times a week – Monday (2pm to 4pm), Wednesday (2pm to 4pm) and Friday (11am to 1pm) – and is located on Lower Ground Floor, 18 Belle Vue Road, Saltash.
Mr Woolner said the Harvest Festival was more than just a seasonal celebration, it was a reminder of the power of giving and the impact a caring community can have.
