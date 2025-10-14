The event saw an impressive turnout from parents and carers, who were treated to an impressive performance by the children. The school also received an overwhelming number of food donations for the Launceston Food Bank, along with a tempting array of homemade cakes.
Launceston Food Bank opened back in 2011. Over the years they have moved from opening two mornings a week to four mornings to accommodate the rising number of local people who find themselves in crisis, they work with just over 100 agencies and groups ranging from local and village primary schools, churches, health visitors, midwives, support workers and social workers to name just a few.
The school has extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed, helping to support those in need while making this year’s harvest festival such a memorable occasion.
A spokesperson from the school said: “At Altarnun Primary School, staff provide a nurturing and inspiring learning environment where every child is encouraged to develop a lifelong love of learning and achieve their full potential. With a broad and engaging curriculum, Altarnun Primary encourages both academic excellence and personal growth, ensuring that every child, whatever their strengths, has the opportunity to flourish.”
Following the event, the school’s principal has expressed her pride at students’ generosity and says the occasion has become a highlight in the school calendar.
Lynsey Slater, executive principal at Altarnun Primary School said: “We are so proud of our pupils and deeply grateful to our families for their generosity. The harvest festival is always a highlight of our calendar, and this year’s celebration truly reflected the kindness and togetherness of our school community.”
