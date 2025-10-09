She was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, must pay £3,600 compensation and complete a rehabilitation activity requirement.
The court heard how in November 2021 Thompson started working for a Plymouth-based charity as the office co-ordinator on a temporary agency contract.
In January 2022 she was awarded the permanent role of office and systems co-ordinator, tasked with looking after HR, ordering of office supplies, data input and booking activities for families.
Thompson was provided with a work laptop, a mobile phone and keys to the office.
In November 2023 Thompson resigned, and with the charity still needing outstanding invoices from her, an in-depth look at the accounts was carried out.
The investigation revealed at least 30 fraudulent transactions carried out by Thompson in which she claimed reimbursement for a booking and supplied an invoice from the company even though no actual booking had been made or paid for.
Following the charity’s investigation, Thompson was sent a letter advising her there would be a disciplinary hearing. She did not respond to the communication, nor did she initially return the laptop, keys or phone to the charity.
When arrested, Thompson said that she’d sold the laptop as she needed the money, before adding that she “knew this day was coming”.
In interview Thompson admitted taking the money, selling the laptop, adding that she was sorry and embarrassed for her actions and only carried out the offending as she was a single mum struggling to get by.
Due to information provided by Thompson officers were able to recover the laptop, keys and phone and returned them to the charity.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.