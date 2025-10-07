TOWN councillors in Saltash have given the green light for the town clerk, Sinead Burrows, to finalise an agreement linked to the hit BBC crime drama Beyond Paradise, after scenes from the show were filmed at the town’s Churchtown allotments.
At a recent meeting of the full council, it was proposed by mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock, seconded by Cllr Mark Johns, and resolved that authority be delegated to the town clerk to sign the Beyond Paradise Series 4 location agreement.
The decision will allow a financial transaction of £1,632 to proceed with the payment to be distributed equally among the 51 Churchtown allotment plots.
The allotments were used back in July as a filming location for the popular BBC series, which stars Kris Marshall as Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman.
