CRAFTERS and stall holders are being invited to take part in The Core Youth and Community Centre’s sixth Christmas Craft Fair, which takes place on Saturday, November 29, from 1pm to 4pm.
This year’s fair will also feature Santa’s Grotto, where children can meet Father Christmas for £2 per child – adding extra sparkle to the family occasion.
Stall bookings are now open. Stallholders are asked to supply their own tables.
To reserve a place, contact Charlotte at The Core via [email protected], call 01752 843176, or message through social media.
