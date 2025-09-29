NATIONAL Highways has confirmed that major upgrade works on the Saltash tunnel are progressing to schedule, with the civil engineering phase now close to completion.
The project, which aims to modernise the tunnel and improve safety for motorists, has already seen a number of significant developments in recent weeks. These include the removal of old gantries, the completion of four new gantry bases, and the installation of steel gantries standing nine metres tall near the tunnel entrance.
New gantries are also being fitted inside the tunnel this month, while further works continue around the foundations for additional signage. The structures will eventually carry large electronic information boards designed to display live traffic and travel updates to drivers.
Behind the scenes, engineers are carrying out one of the most complex parts of the scheme, installing new cabling infrastructure. Around 31 miles of cabling are being threaded through ducts beneath the road surface, running the length of the tunnel, across the Tamar Bridge and into separate control buildings.
As part of the ongoing programme, overhead lane signs have now been switched off on the bridge to allow for further works to take place.
Temporary traffic management remains in place, with the 30mph speed limit through the tunnel set to continue. National Highways says the restriction is necessary to keep traffic flowing smoothly while protecting both the travelling public and the tunnel’s infrastructure during construction.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: “We’re pleased that work on the Saltash Tunnel upgrade remains on track. These improvements will provide drivers with modern technology and real-time information, helping to keep journeys safer and more reliable along this busy route.”
Motorists with queries can contact the National Highways Customer Contact Centre on 0300 123 5000 or email [email protected].
