A GALA evening was held at St Austell’s White River Cinema on Friday, September 25 with a red carpet premiere for the latest documentary feature The Last Round.
The documentary focuses on local resident Clint Osborne, aka the Bionic Boxer, who prepares for his latest match while exploring his ongoing personal battles with mental health which have affected his life. The film shows courage in adversity and a strong advocate to seek help for those that are struggling with their mental health.
The evening saw funds raised for the charity Man Down and the event was attended by a large crowd. Among those present that were present included actor Laurence Pears, who introduced director Remi Cribb in a traditional boxing ring entrance style.
William Burt, from WTW Cinemas, said: “It was a very good evening, the red carpet was out and everyone was dressed up. The documentary went quite in depth into Clint’s history and personal life.
“It was very good for the people attending because a lot of them were associated with the Man Down charity so there was a lot of awareness for mental health. There was a charity collection for Man Down which was considerable.”
