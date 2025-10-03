A SALTASH postman has achieved the remarkable feat of running from John O’Groats to Land’s End – a distance of around 874 miles – to raise money for mental health charity, Devon Mind.
Keegan Woodhall, who averaged 30 to 33 miles per day, faced extreme conditions including Storm Floris as he crossed the Highlands.
Reflecting on the journey, Keegan said: “The whole thing feels like a crazy dream. It was a very intense 33 days for me, mentally, emotionally and physically. It was the best thing I have ever done. It was also the toughest thing I have ever done.”
The challenge tested him on multiple levels. “I battled through injuries, infection, dehydration, heatstroke, storms, the Highlands. So many obstacles came my way, but I chipped away every day and got the job done,” he added.
Keegan’s run has already raised £4,205 for Devon Mind, though donations can still be made via his online fundraising page at fundraise.devonmind.com/jogle2025. Updates on the journey have also been shared on his social media account @halfpintrunner.
For Keegan, the run was more than a physical challenge. Having struggled with anxiety and depression through his teenage years and early twenties, he said completing the journey brought immense pride and personal satisfaction.
“To see how far I’ve come in four years blows my mind. My love and desire for adventure and challenge has only grown stronger,” he said.
Remarkably, the timing of his achievement held special significance. October 2 marked one month since he arrived at Land’s End – and four years to the day since he ran his first marathon.
Keegan’s extraordinary run demonstrates not only his endurance but also his determination to turn personal struggles into a positive force for mental health awareness. His message to others is simple: “No matter the obstacles, it’s possible to push boundaries and achieve the seemingly impossible.”
