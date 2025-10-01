Temperate rainforests, also known as Atlantic woodlands or Celtic rainforests, are extremely rare globally, with only one per cent of the world’s climate suitable for them. In the British Isles, they once covered around 20 per cent of the land but have now been reduced to less than one per cent due to centuries of deforestation. Restoring these forests in Cornwall forms part of a nationwide effort to conserve this precious habitat and make the UK more resilient to climate change.