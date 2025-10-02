A TRACTION engine man from Henwood, a world-renowned poet from Plushabridge, a harpist from Stanbear and a car mechanic from Upton Cross are among the many Linkinhorners sharing their skills and experiences for a special day of celebration at Sterts Arts and Environmental Centre later this month.
Let’s Celebrate Linkinhorne is a free event planned for Sunday, October 12 (10am-4pm), and will include everything from ballet demonstrations to a craft workshop, willow weaving to face-painting, a dressing-up booth to archive films – all provided by people and businesses in the parish.
In days gone by, the parish held an annual feast day for St Melor, as happens across other parts of Cornwall, but this tradition died away sometime in the mid-20th Century.
Organised by Linkinhorne History Group, the aim is to provide a fun get-together for local people, with the hope that Let’s Celebrate Linkinhorne will become an annual event.
“We want the day to be an opportunity to celebrate our parish and the people within it,” said Sally Ellicott, who leads the team co-ordinating the event. “October is a traditional time to celebrate the harvest, and while times may have changed, we should still make time to celebrate our neighbours’ successes and be thankful for the community around us. As a history group we continually look to the past, so it feels good to record first-hand today’s lifestyles for tomorrow’s historians.”
Among the participants so far confirmed for the event are Rob Daniel, who will be demonstrating the mighty power of his majestic traction engine; multi-award-winning poet and novelist Pascale Petit, who will be talking about her life and work; harpist Anne Hughes, who will give a recital and talk about her music; and Terry Northey and the team from TMS, who will bring along a car to demonstrate essential winter checks.
Stallholders and demonstrators already confirmed include the Lea family of blacksmiths and sculptors; tai chi teacher Ninja Granny; ballet teacher Nikki Bryce; Caradon Observatory; crafter Ruth Carthew; painter Liz Wither; Honey Bee Books; Scryfa Publishing; Theatrabilia; Complimentary therapist Beverly Underwood; Linkinhorne Horticultural Society; Linkinhorne Parish Council; Linkinhorne Archive Group and Caradon Observatory.
Films from the archives, provided by Robin Wotton and others – including one featuring Dr Dyke and his traction engine at Rilla Mill and Mrs Davey of Dwella Mill – will be screened throughout the day.
Catering is to be provided by Olive & Co, while there will be sausage rolls and meat from Isabelle Delbridge, along with cheeses from Newlands Farm, Dale Wood’s delicious honey, fresh vegetables from Tor Organics and beautiful blooms from Organic Flowers.
Workshops and performances, plus a dressing-up photo booth are also on offer.
Members and supporters of the history group have spent the summer working on a project called Legacy 25, which has involved interviewing a cross-section of long-term parish residents. The results of this – in audio recordings, written transcripts and portrait photographs – will be unveiled on the day.
“It’s all about community and supporting each other,” said Sally. “It has all the makings for an exciting day.”
