“We want the day to be an opportunity to celebrate our parish and the people within it,” said Sally Ellicott, who leads the team co-ordinating the event. “October is a traditional time to celebrate the harvest, and while times may have changed, we should still make time to celebrate our neighbours’ successes and be thankful for the community around us. As a history group we continually look to the past, so it feels good to record first-hand today’s lifestyles for tomorrow’s historians.”