THE family of an 18-year-old from Cornwall who died in a road traffic collision near Lostwithiel have paid loving tribute to “a true gentleman” who “brought light and kindness wherever he went.”
Kyle James Marshall Endean was travelling in a blue Mini Cooper which left a country road between Lerryn and Lostwithiel and collided with a wall at around 9.45pm on Saturday, September 20.
The car caught fire, and tragically both Kyle and the driver, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.
Kyle’s parents, Darren and Stella Endean, said their son had just finished work before the crash.
In a moving statement they described Kyle as “one of those rare souls who brought light and kindness wherever he went. Gentle, thoughtful and endlessly respectful, he was a true gentleman in every sense – someone who listened deeply, cared genuinely and made people feel valued.
“His warmth, quiet confidence and generous spirit left a mark on everyone who met him. Kyle’s loss is immeasurable, and he will be profoundly missed by all who had the honour of knowing him.”
The family also urged people to avoid speculation about the circumstances of the collision, asking for sensitivity as “two families grieve the loss of two young men.”
They extended their heartfelt condolences to the family of the other young man who died, and spoke of the pain of taking “the first hard steps” after receiving such devastating news.
Kyle is mourned by his parents, his sister Amy, his girlfriend Ava, and wider family and friends, who have asked for privacy as they come to terms with their loss.
They added simply: “Rest in eternal peace, Kyle.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information, in particular dashcam footage, are asked to contact us on 101 or via the Devon and Cornwall Police website quoting log 792 of 20/09/2025.
