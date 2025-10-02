DEVON and Cornwall Police have unveiled the latest addition to their fight against maritime crime with the launch of Neptune, a new Government-funded support boat that will bolster the Force’s Marine Policing and Underwater Search Team.
The vessel represents a major step forward in tackling threats such as drug smuggling, organised immigration crime and other maritime offences, while also providing reassurance patrols and supporting coastal safety operations.
Part of the Home Office’s national programme to combat serious and organised crime, Neptune has been designed to significantly enhance the force’s ability to respond to incidents at sea. Larger, faster and far more resilient than the inflatable boats currently in use, the new vessel allows officers to remain on operations longer, even in challenging conditions.
Equipped with advanced marine technology, Neptune features a long-range stabilised infra-red HD camera and a remotely operated underwater vehicle – effectively an underwater drone – capable of searching in hazardous or hard-to-reach conditions. These cutting-edge tools will support investigations, help locate missing persons and aid underwater search and recovery efforts.
The Marine Policing and Underwater Search Team, made up of specially trained officers, will operate Neptune. Their responsibilities range from tackling organised crime groups who exploit the coastline to smuggle drugs or people, through to investigating thefts of fishing equipment, anti-social behaviour on the water, and ensuring public safety.
While the counties of Devon and Cornwall boast some of the UK’s most beautiful and popular coastlines, the waters can also be dangerous. Each year, the Force’s dive team is called upon to recover victims and support complex underwater searches. Neptune’s enhanced stability and endurance will allow officers to work more effectively in these demanding circumstances.
Chief Constable James Vaughan emphasised the importance of the new vessel, saying: “The acquisition of Neptune, thanks to Government funding, has enabled us to take an important step forward in our marine capability and in protecting our coastline and communities. The boat will give us much greater visibility on the water, and help to deter all manner of anti-social behaviour and criminality, including organised immigration crime.
“That could be anything from the theft of lobster pots right up to counter-terrorism operations and the activities of organised criminal gangs smuggling drugs or people.
“Our coast has hundreds of historically important wrecks, some of which are scheduled monuments or war graves. The presence of Neptune will help to protect our heritage by deterring rogue divers from plundering these sites.
“As a coastal police Force, we work closely with partners such as the RNLI and HM Coastguard and Neptune will significantly strengthen the part we play in keeping our coastline safe.”
Versatile in design, Neptune will be used not only for crime prevention and law enforcement, but also for water-based searches, transporting specialist officers and equipment, and conducting reassurance patrols along the South West’s busy coastline.
Neptune was built and fitted out by Cheetah Marine, whose managing director, Bas Edmonds, said: “Cheetah Marine will be forever proud in supporting Devon and Cornwall Police in achieving their objectives.”
