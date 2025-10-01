IT’S not every day people get the chance to explore one of Cornwall’s most historic landscapes – but this October, the gates of Boconnoc’s ancient Deer Park, near Lostwithiel, will be opening for a rare wildlife safari.
On Saturday, October 25, from 10am to 12pm, visitors can join Boconnoc’s Deer Ranger for a two-hour adventure that promises history, nature and a glimpse of the estate’s magnificent deer herd.
The experience begins in the Stable Yard, where the Ranger will share stories about the deer, their behaviour and the work that goes into managing the park.
Guests will then board a tractor-trailer for a safari ride through sweeping grounds and into the Deer Park itself – a place usually off-limits to the public. There, visitors can watch the herd in action against the backdrop of centuries-old woodland.
The Boconnoc Deer Park is steeped in heritage. It dates back to 1540, when Henry VIII’s map of coastal fortifications marked Boconnoc as surrounded by deer parkland. Today it’s more than just historic – it’s an ecological treasure.
Designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), the park is packed with beech, oak, ash and willow trees and is home to an incredible 188 lichen species, including the only known British site for Porcina Hibernica. Experts regard it as the best surviving example of old-growth southern oceanic woodland in the South West.
The safari is designed to be family-friendly too. After the tour, visitors can tuck into a picnic in the Stable Yard, and children can make the most of the games and craft rooms.
With access to the Deer Park rarely granted, organisers say this is a unique chance to see up close both the wildlife and the remarkable landscape that has made Boconnoc so special for centuries.
Tickets can be purchased at www.boconnoc.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.