Beat4Autism, a not-for-profit organisation founded by Lizeta Fellows, has been supporting parents and carers of autistic individuals across the region since its launch.
The charity’s mission is to help build an autism-friendly community and their magical Christmas grotto, which will run at St James’ Church from December 12 to December14, has quickly become one of the area’s most anticipated seasonal events.
The sensory grotto, which offers children the chance to meet Santa in a calm and quiet setting, has grown in popularity each year since its debut in 2021. This year, Beat4Autism hopes to make it the largest and most inclusive festive attraction in Cornwall, with new interactive trails and sensory-friendly activities.
“We want every child to experience the magic of Christmas in an environment where they feel comfortable, safe and included,” said Lizeta. “Our grotto is designed with accessibility at its heart – no queues, no crowds, just space and time for each family to enjoy the experience at their own pace.”
One of the key features of the grotto is its booking system, which ensures each family has sole use of the space during their visit. This approach eliminates the stress of queuing, a common challenge for many children with sensory sensitivities. Families travel from across Cornwall and even Devon for the opportunity to experience the unique event.
Adding to the enchantment, Lizeta’s husband Andrew takes on the starring role having portrayed Santa in schools, community events and even weddings for a number of years.
Each year, the grotto introduces a new “magic trail” for children to follow with Santa’s elves. Previous themes have included making snow globes, growing Christmas tree plants and crafting personalised photo books. One beloved feature, the Wish Tree, allows children to decorate ornaments, make a wish and hang it on the tree – a symbol of hope and joy that has become a highlight of the experience.
“Every child leaves with a gift, a smile and a little bit of Christmas magic,” said Lizeta. “The feedback we receive from families is always incredible and many tell us it’s the most relaxed and joyful visit to Santa they’ve ever had.”
As Beat4Autism continues to grow, Lizeta and her team are calling for community support to help expand the grotto further - from donations and sponsorship to volunteers who can help bring the vision to life.
Anyone interested in supporting or attending the event can contact Lizeta via email at [email protected] or WhatsApp at 07414 060807.
As well as the Christmas grotto, upcoming events for the charity include Active in the Woods on October 18 and November 15, as well as a Halloween Fashion Show on November 1 (4-7pm) and Trunk and Treat on the same day, where participants can spookily decorate the boot of their cars.
