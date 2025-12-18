TORPOINT marked the Christmas season in style on Tuesday (December 16) when town mayor Julie Martin, accompanied by her consort Andy Martin, hosted a carol service at Cornerstone Church.
Led by the mayor’s chaplain, Father Michael Brown, the service included traditional Christmas readings and well-known carols, alongside seasonal songs and poems performed by The Coppola School of Performing Arts.
The church was filled to capacity, with residents enjoying a warm and uplifting evening.
Cornerstone Church is one of the community causes supported by the mayor’s charity fund this year. During the service, the mayor was pleased to present a £500 donation towards the church’s building fund, helping to support its ongoing work within the Torpoint community and bringing the evening to a meaningful close.
