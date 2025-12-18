TORPOINT marked the Christmas season in style on Tuesday (December 16) when town mayor Julie Martin, accompanied by her consort Andy Martin, hosted a carol service at Cornerstone Church.

Led by the mayor’s chaplain, Father Michael Brown, the service included traditional Christmas readings and well-known carols, alongside seasonal songs and poems performed by The Coppola School of Performing Arts.

Youngsters from The Coppola School of Performing Arts performed at the carol service in Torpoint
Youngsters from The Coppola School of Performing Arts performed at the carol service in Torpoint (Picture: Andy Campfield)

The church was filled to capacity, with residents enjoying a warm and uplifting evening.

Cornerstone Church is one of the community causes supported by the mayor’s charity fund this year. During the service, the mayor was pleased to present a £500 donation towards the church’s building fund, helping to support its ongoing work within the Torpoint community and bringing the evening to a meaningful close.

