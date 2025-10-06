A HOSPICE charity in Cornwall is celebrating 45 years of providing compassionate care since it first opened its doors.
Cornwall Hospice Care began supporting people living with life-limiting illnesses and their families in October 1980.
Today the charity runs the Mount Edgcumbe Hospice at St Austell, the first to open, and St Julia’s Hospice at Hayle.
The anniversary also marks the start of a year-long programme of reflection and celebration.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “Over the coming year, Cornwall Hospice Care will honour its past by remembering those who have been cared for, while looking ahead with renewed commitment to the future.
“Since opening its doors in 1980, the charity has become an integral part of Cornwall’s community, offering comfort, dignity and compassion to thousands of people across the county.”
Paul Brinsley, the charity’s chief executive, said: “This legacy of care and support has only been possible due to the community in Cornwall which we serve.
“For 45 years, their generosity, kindness and unwavering support has enabled us to be here for those who need us most.
“As we celebrate this milestone, we reflect on our history and embrace the future, knowing that together we can ensure hospice care will remain here for generations to come.
“It feels especially fitting that our 45th anniversary falls during Hospice Care Week, with this year’s theme being ‘More than you think’.
“Our charity provides a wide variety of support from bereavement and lymphoedema services to inpatient care and community outreach.”
Cornwall Hospice Care is largely funded by donations and relies to a significant degree on the goodwill of volunteers, fundraisers and supporters to sustain its work.
Throughout its anniversary year, the charity will share stories, host special events and offer further opportunities for people to get involved as it celebrates and shows the strength of Cornwall’s collective spirit.
