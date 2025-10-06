A CHOIR for people living with dementia and those who care for them is inviting new people to join.
The Forget-me-not Chorus (FMNC) charity runs a free community choir session every other week at Mount Charles Methodist Church on Victoria Road in St Austell.
Led by St Agnes-based soprano Caroline Childe, the sessions take place on alternate Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm.
An FMNC spokesperson said: “Each two-hour session begins with a gentle warm-up, followed by plenty of singing, movement and a tea and chat break.
“No previous singing experience is needed as music is taught by ear, and everyone is encouraged to join in at their own pace.
“Family members and friends sing alongside their loved ones, creating a supportive and uplifting environment for everyone impacted by dementia.
“No formal diagnosis or referral is needed, and participation is completely free for anyone living with and alongside dementia.
“For more information, contact local session co-ordinator Elly, who will look forward to welcoming you soon. Call 029 2036 2064 or email [email protected].”
One participant said of the choir: “No matter how many hurdles I have to manoeuvre my way through, it is always worth it once my mum and I are at FMNC. It’s the place where I, as my mum’s carer, can communicate my journey with dementia. Both the ups and the downs. We are in the moment. No pressure, just singing. Bliss.”
Another said: “As a family, we all came away with a spring in our steps. Everything about FMNC is so joyful.”
Across the country, the charity supports those living with and alongside dementia through the power of song. Inclusive singing sessions in community, care home, hospital and online settings empower participants to use and share their creative voice: stimulating pride, educating others and challenging stigma.
