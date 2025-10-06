MORE than 1,000 people visited the annual open evening at Poltair School in St Austell.
Prospective pupils and their families from across the area were given the opportunity to explore the secondary school, take part in activities and meet staff.
Visitors were greeted by students who acted as tour guides, leading them around classrooms and departments featuring interactive demonstrations and displays.
The activities included hands-on science experiments, live sports sessions and creative showcases in the arts and technology areas.
Headteacher Richard Cardigan said: “It was a real privilege to see so many families join us for this year’s open evening. The atmosphere across the school was fantastic and I am incredibly proud of our students and staff who worked so hard to showcase the very best of Poltair.”
